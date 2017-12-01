Jak and Daxter Are Making a Huge Return as Sony Brings 3 of the PS2 Classics to the PS4 Next Week

Sony Is Bringing the Rest of the Jak and Daxter Series to the PS4 Soon

After a bit of speculation over the past few days, Sony has confirmed that the remaining three games in the Jak and Daxter series are coming to the PS4. Jak 2, Jak 3, and Jak X Combat Racing will be making their big return next week, as they join Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy on the PlayStation 4!

Back in April, these titles were announced, however only Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy was released on the PS4 on August 22, alongside the launch of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. In fact, considering the two fantastic series are from Naughty Dog, The Precursor Legacy was a pre-order bonus for those who picked up The Lost Legacy.

Now if you’ve been missing out on the other PS2 classic adventures with Jak and Daxter, you won’t have to wait too much longer. Sony has confirmed that Jak 2, Jak 3 and Jak X Combat Racing will be making their way to the PlayStation Store next week, on December 6th. This marks the first time since its debut that anyone will be able to get their hands on Jak X, as there has been no digital copy or PS3 version made to date.

Jak 2 originally launched 15 years ago, in 2003, almost two years after Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. Just over a year later Naughty Dog released Jak 3 in 2004. Interestingly, they decided to take the franchise in another direction when they released their fourth main game, Jak X Combat Racing in 2005.

Just like any other titles coming to the PS4 from the PS2, all three of the Jak and Daxter titles will feature snazzy 1080p graphics, as well as PSN trophies, and Share Play and Remote Play capabilities. All of the games will be available next week as a bundle, or you can purchase them separately. So far, the prices of either have not been revealed by Sony.

