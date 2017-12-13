Play Injustice 2 For Free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One For a Limited Time

Injustice 2 Gets Free Trial on PS4 and Xbox One

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment today announced a Free Trial for NetherRealm Studios’ critically-acclaimed and top-selling fighting game, Injustice 2. Beginning Dec. 14 and running through Dec. 18, 2017, players will be able to download the Injustice 2 Free Trial on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, giving them a chance to experience every facet of the game including Chapters 1 through 3 of the game’s immersive Story Mode, all multiplayer and online modes, and the full roster of the game’s base characters with the exception of Brainiac. In addition, players will have the opportunity to try select DLC characters in the single player Multiverse mode. And, just in time for the holidays, Injustice 2 will also be discounted during the Free Trial period at participating retailers.

Developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 features a massive roster of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains and allows players to build and power up the ultimate version of their favourite DC characters.

The game is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam or the Microsoft Store, with DLC characters Red Hood, Sub-Zero, Starfire, Black Manta, Raiden, Hellboy and The Atom available now on consoles. Injustice 2 mobile is available now for free on iOS and Android devices.

Reviewed by Erin Soares, she had this to say about the latest NetherRealm title;

“Overall, there is nothing that can really take away from the experience that is Injustice 2. From stunning visuals and sound to an outstanding cast of characters and a bunch of customization, this game exceeds expectations in nearly every aspect. The cutscenes make the game a standout in its genre and are definitely where the narrative and graphics shine. With everything that Injustice 2 brings to the table, it is one of the best we’ve seen from the fighting genre in years!”

For more information about the game please visit www.injustice.com.

