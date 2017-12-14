Hyperkin Employee Seals Their Doom By Posting Prototype Photo

Why Must You Torment Us Like This?

An alleged Hyperkin employee has allegedly posted photos of an alleged prototype product on social media. No word on whether this is a real thing in any way, but I want it to be so bad. Not because I’m desperate for a portable Nintendo 64 (which I am), but because I want to watch a man ruin his career in the most public fashion possible over a prototype photo. I’m a little morbid that way.

If this is photoshop or some other visual sorcery, it’s pretty good! Disappointing, but still cool. If this is real though, then holy cow is this guy ever fired! Like, from a cannon into the sun. How could you possibly think this would be okay? I mean, I’m glad you did it of course. Perhaps your act of bravery and/or foolishness will inspire some other company to produce something similar, or maybe Hyperkin will even move forward on production?

There’s also the possibility that this is a totally different brand of BS. Maybe this ‘random employee’ is actually doing some sneaky pre-release advertising. Maybe this is how companies just announce new products, with a manufactured scandal instead of a press release. Honestly, I’m really rooting for a follow-up post where this guy sadly announces that he’s just lost his job at Hyperkin. Which, once again, is absolutely happening.

