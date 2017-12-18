Share This

 

Here’s What a New Jet Set Radio Game Could Have Looked Like

 Jet Set Radio Evo Concept Shut Down By Sega But Sony “Loved” It

The Austin-based developer, Dinosaur Games, has shared a “visual proof of concept” for what they envision a new Jet Set Radio game could possibly be.

They called it Jet Set Radio Evo and it was pitched to SEGA at the Game Developers Conference earlier this year. Unfortunately, the Japanese developer wasn’t impressed and turned it down.

“We made this Visual Proof of Concept after Sony expressed interest in seeing the characters in motion at GDC 2017,” Dinosaur Games said in its ArtStation post of the concept. “We spent a week animating and building the city for this presentation which was ultimately turned down by Sega.”

According to the company, the concept “was the first step towards a gameplay demo.” If Sega showed interest in the project, then Dinosaur Games would’ve invested into a functioning prototype.

Jet Set Radio Evo proof of concept

Shortly after Jesse Sosa, creative director at Dinosaur Games tweeted about their cancelled pitch, fans sent questions to him. He shared some more information about the concept below:

It’s curious that Sony “loved” the concept, which shows that — if they had a choice in the matter — Jet Set Radio Evo may have been given the green light to proceed. Alas, it seems our wishes for a new Jet Set game remain unheard.

You can view more concept art at this link here. Tell us what you think about the proof of concept in the comments below.

SOURCE

