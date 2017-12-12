Live Out Your Hogwarts Fantasy in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a New Mobile RPG

Experience Life As a Hogwarts Student in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Jam City have announced Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a “narrative role-playing game,” coming to mobile devices in 2018.

Players will be able to create their very own wizarding student and experience student life through the years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. “Along the way players will participate in all of the magical classes and activities they have come to love,” reads the press release. “Like Defence Against the Dark Arts, Potions, Duelling Club, and more. Most of the iconic professors from the Harry Potter stories reprise their roles in the game.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling’s spell-binding lore, and it will be an exciting, fun way for fans to experience the Wizarding World,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “It is great to work with Jam City on the game, as the company has a proven track record of bringing rich, beloved worlds to players of mobile entertainment.”

It’s unclear as to what the gameplay will consist of or how players will interact with the various classes. Since it is being referred to as a “story-driven mobile RPG” we can assume that fans will be treated to a new storyline in the grand Harry Potter universe.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will launch under Warner Bros. newly-created, Portkey Games, a game label specializing in creating games around J.K. Rowling’s magical world. This is the second game announced by Portkey Games following Wizards Unite, a Harry Potter AR-themed game by Pokemon Go developer, Niantic.

Hogwarts Mystery doesn’t have a release date yet but it will launch on the iOS AppStore, the Googe Play Store, and the Amazon AppStore.

SOURCE: Press Release