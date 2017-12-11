God of War PS4 Will Be Longer Than Any Previous Game in the Series

New God of War to Take 25-35 Hours to Complete

The upcoming PS4 God of War is one of the console’s most anticipated games next year. It marks the return of a key franchise in Sony’s first-party catalogue and aims to shake up the series’ formula by focusing on Norse mythology and telling a more intimate story featuring Kratos and his son. With so many changes under its belt, it isn’t surprising that it will also be the longest game in the franchise.

Creative Director of the game, Cory Balrog, dropped the news during the God of War panel at PSX 2017 saying the game will take players about 25-35 hours to complete. This is more than double the length of its predecessors. On average, the main three God of War games takes around 10-12 hours to finish.

This is a good indication that the new God of War will also have significantly more content than previous entries. Balrog is hoping that players will take the time to explore, something the series isn’t necessarily known for. He likens the experience to a “tour bus” in which players can get out and veer off the beaten path, find something interesting, then come back and continue with the story.

God of War has been confirmed for an early 2018 release but nothing concrete. Just the other day, the PlayStation Store “leaked” a date on its product page but was removed shortly after.

What do you think of the length of the game? Are you happy that it’s longer than the other games? Leave us a comment below.