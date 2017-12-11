Ghost of Tsushima Will Be Sucker Punch’s Biggest Game – May Be Purely Japanese

Some Details Revealed at PSX 2017

During PSX 2017, Sony boss Shuhei Yoshida talked more about the company’s latest IP. Ghost of Tsushima was announced at Paris Games Week, and since then we’ve learned that it will be an open-world action-adventure title set in Japan. Yoshida recently confirmed that this is developer Sucker Punch’s biggest game yet, which makes it even bigger than Infamous: Second Son.

Thanks to Yoshida, we can also confirm that the game has been in development for over two years. In case you missed the news, the Ghost of Tsushima trailer was created in-engine. Which is to say we’re receiving a beautiful game from Sucker Punch. During the devs’ visit to the Island of Tsushima itself, they learned about much of the history that will be infused into the gameplay experience. Locations you’ll find in the game/trailer are based on real places researched during their stay on the island.

Brief history note: the IP is based on the Mongol invasion of Japan. During the invasion, 80 Samurai charged headlong into the enemy line, according to devs. Players take on the role of one who survives. The official description can be found below.

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan–until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting–the way of the Ghost–as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.

Lastly, during the Ghost of Tsushima panel at PSX 2017, creative director Nate Fox asked for the audience’s opinion on one gaming aspect. He asked whether or not they’d like the game delivered with a Japanese dub. The answer was a resounding yes.

