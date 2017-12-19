GameStop is Hosting a Fantastic One-Day Xbox One Deal Tomorrow

GameStop Making Another Xbox One Push This Holiday Season

As we rapidly approach Christmas, all sorts of deals have been surfacing in the past 24-hours. Yesterday we told you how you could get Indie darling Oxenfree for less than 5 bucks, and FPS juggernaut Call of Duty WWII at a whopping $20.00 off. Today, GameStop is making waves with yet another limited time deal. Tomorrow, Wednesday the 20th, GameStop will be offering Power Up Rewards members $50 off all Xbox One S 1TB bundles, plus a $50 gift card bonus with your purchase.

Essentially, this means you can find the 1TB Xbox One S bundled with a few different games and in the end, you’re going to save $100. That is a great savings and this close to Christmas, you probably won’t find a better overall deal.

A few things to keep in mind. First, this deal will only be live tomorrow. Second, this is open to Power Up Rewards members of all tiers, so don’t worry if you’re not a Pro member. Signing up for Power Up Rewards is totally free, so even if you don’t have a card on you, you’ll still be able to walk into your local GameStop tomorrow and take advantage of this deal.

So what can you do with your $50 gift card? Well, that is up to you but GameStop’s holiday deals are now live, and there are tons of hit games on sale for well under 50 bucks. You can grab the latest Call of Duty, for example, for only $40. Rainbow Six Siege is only $20. Assassin’s Creed Origins is $45.

