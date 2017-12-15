Enter The Gungeon Blasting Onto Nintendo Switch Right Now

“It’s Like Zelda With Guns Or Whatever”

With Enter The Gungeon blasting its way onto the Nintendo Switch, you’ve officially got a plethora of ways to play the game. Well, it’s more like four ways. But that’s still a lot. Devolver Digital and Dodge Roll Games’ bizarre little dungeon crawler feels like a perfect fit for Nintendo’s hybrid prodigy.

Described by Devolver’s CFO as “Like Zelda with guns or whatever,” this top-down bullet-vs-bullet adventure mostly involves you shooting at sentient ammunition in order to win the day. The stages are all procedurally generated, in case you were harboring any delusions about memorizing level layouts or anything. Players digging into the Switch version can get into local co-op, with each participant using a single joy-con to control their character.

With this, there is yet another fabulous indie title filling out the Switch’s already impressive roster. If you’re into shooting bullets with other, smaller bullets, you can grab Enter The Gungeon right this second for the Nintendo Switch. It’s also available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For a rough idea of what’s in store, you can check out the trailer, embedded below. Happy gungeoneering!

SOURCE: Press Release