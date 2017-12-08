Dying Light Is Getting Its Own Battle Royale Style Multiplayer

New Post-Launch Content for the Critically Acclaimed Zombie FPS

As is evident via this latest report, everyone is getting in on the battle royale train, including Polish developer Techland. Considering PUBGs success, that’s no surprise. Dying Light, the intense, open-world zombie fps is getting its own battle royale style multiplayer mode. The mode will serve as a standalone expansion that offers a blend of PvP and PvE gameplay.

Earlier this year, Techland announced a total of ten free updates coming to Dying Light. Therefore, it’s clear this post-launch PvP content has been in the works for some time. Bad Blood, as the DLC is called, is strictly a multiplayer expansion. Unlike other games in the battle royale genre, this one lets you battle alongside players or betray them.

“Our aim is both to satisfy players’ demands for competitive PvP gameplay and to explore new directions for Dying Light’s multiplayer experience,” said Tymon Smektala, Producer at Techland. “Since Bad Blood was inspired by fan requests, we want player feedback to be an integral part of our development. That’s why we’re inviting Dying Light fans to take part in our Global Playtest. They can play the expansion early and share their thoughts, knowing their feedback will have a major influence on Bad Blood’s development.”





Dying Light: Bad Blood thrusts players back into the dilapidated city of Harran with a mission of collecting “biosamples.” In the process, players can elect to cooperate in order to survive or kill each other. Apparently, betrayal leads to greater rewards, so you’ll want to watch your back if you’re not stabbing your teammate’s. Players can experience the open beta on Steam later this month, while the completed expansion will arrive on Q1 2018. Best of all, it will be free.

Stay tuned for more Dying Light updates as time goes by.

SOURCE: Press Release