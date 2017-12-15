Popular Streamer Dr Disrespect Announces He’s Taking Time off from Twitch After Admitting He Cheated on His Wife

Dr Disrespect Will Take Time off After Infidelity Revelation

It seems that the past week has been quite the rollercoaster ride for the popular streamer DrDisrespectLIVE. Last Tuesday he won an award at this year’s Game Awards, and yesterday he announced he made a huge mistake and would be taking some time away from Twitch.

After taking home the award for Trending Gamer 2017 at the Game Awards, the Twitch streamer took to the forum yesterday to admit he cheated on his wife. With tears in his eyes, he said that he made a big mistake and would be stepping away to focus on his family.

He came on camera without his usual shtick, lacking his iconic wig and overall look. His stream featured an empty backdrop and a sad look on his face as he admitted to the infidelity. He announced the news that he would be taking some time off as a result. “As you guys know, I have a beautiful family and a wife and kid. And, um, I want to be transparent that I’ve been unfaithful,” he said with regret, “and, uh, and I’m probably going to be taking some time away, some time off, to focus on … stupid f*cking mistakes, man. I’m going to take some time off to focus on my family.” You can find the revelation in the video below.

While the circumstances surrounding the news is unknown, the streamer wanted to be transparent with his fans, and let them know that he would be taking time off…until further notice. While some are giving him props for admitting he did wrong, others are saying they aren’t surprised. It will be interesting to see how his fans will react to the news, considering his public and private personas seem to be coming together. Regardless, taking time off to focus on his issues and his family is the right thing to do.

