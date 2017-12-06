Developer Frozenbyte Sings Nintendo’s Praises, Calling Switch A “Powerhouse” Console

It’s Easy to Make Fun Games for Nintendo Switch

In terms of power, the Nintendo Switch is on the underwhelming side, compared to the PS4 and Xbox One. But in terms of ingenuity, Nintendo’s hybrid console is a marvel. The amount of power it carries despite its size is why developers like Frozenbyte are eager to give their support.

The Trine and Nine Parchments developer talked about how easy it is to develop for Switch. Despite its size, the console’s capabilities allow for some graphically demanding games. Here’s what the team had to say in an interview with Wccftech:

“We’ve been enjoying development on Switch a lot. The architecture, documentation and everything has been very well put together, Nintendo has done a great job. Nine Parchments is quite demanding visually, so we’re running at 30fps, 1080p in docked and 720p in portable mode. The Switch is definitely a powerhouse considering its size, and the portability really works well for many games. You can even play Nine Parchments in co-op on a single Switch system where each player only uses one Joy-Con!”

While the Nintendo Switch is easily the least flexible console in terms of power, it is still a great place to play games. And developers have taken a liking to it, which is why it’s receiving more and more indie games and third-party support. Frozenbyte’s Nine Parchments, the Fantasy co-op RPG, is available now for $19.99. Lastly, the developer mentioned the possibility of a Trine port for the Switch. Time will tell if it becomes a reality.

