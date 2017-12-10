Detroit: Become Human Gets a Spectacular Gameplay Trailer at the 2017 PlayStation Experience

Quantic Dreams Shows off Detroit: Become Human in a New Gameplay Video

Next Spring Quantic Dreams will release their highly anticipated game, Detroit: Become Human. Following the Paris Games Week, controversy surrounded the violence contained within the game, however recently the lead writer, Adam Williams, defended the game calling the story both “meaningful and impactful.” During day one of the PlayStation Experience we got to see a whole lot more from their upcoming title, as Quantic Dreams showed off a brand new gameplay trailer.

2018 is set to be a huge year for the gaming industry, including one of the most anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives, Detroit: Become Human. Quantic Dreams’s Guillaume de Fondaumière revealed more than just a quick sneak peek of their unique game during the first day of PlayStation Experience event happening this weekend. While the gameplay footage was being shown, Fondaumière was playing the game as well, and he showcased a few things, especially the choice-based mechanics of the game, as well as its very interactive nature. You can check out the exciting footage below.

A few months ago it was announced that players can pick up Detroit: Become Human in the Spring of 2018, and while there is no official release date, Fondaumière did confirm that the development of the game is almost complete. In addition, he revealed that the script for Detroit: Become Human is over 2000 pages, and as such is a story with “the most branching narrative that we’ve ever created.” Much like what Adam Williams said about the title, Fondaumière said that the story will “touch players on an emotional level.”

As you might imagine, a project of this magnitude seems quite lofty, which Fondaumière admits saying that Detroit: Become Humam is Quantic Dreams’ most ambitious project ever. In fact, if you were hoping that a couple playthroughs will be enough to fully experience the game, think again. He confirmed that players will need to play the game several times in order to really feel everything the game has to offer.

Are you excited for this upcoming PS4 exclusive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE