Death Stranding Will Likely Make a Huge Appearance at the 2017 Game Awards, Here’s Why

Death Stranding Presentation All but Confirmed for the Game Awards 2017

This year’s Game Awards is set to have more new game announcements than ever before, so if you’ve been eagerly waiting to hear more about Death Stranding, you may just want to tune in to the 2017 Game Awards this Thursday. In fact, a presentation about the upcoming title has all but been confirmed, as both Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro are set to present at the award show!

The Game Awards 2017 are happening in just a few days, and already we know that there will be some big surprises and some even bigger reveals. While there has been quite a bit of speculation that we would see something new from Death Stranding, today both Hideo Kojima, as well as Guillermo Del Toro, have been confirmed to make not only appearances at the Game Awards, but also presentations. You can find both tweets confirming their attendance below:

We are so thrilled to announce our next presenter for Thursday night: Hideo Kojima! The legendary game director will once again appear at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/l6ARDPNjaO — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 3, 2017

Although it remains to be seen whether we’ll get to see new footage of Death Stranding, perhaps even the first bit of gameplay, or just some more details about the game, this is exciting nonetheless. Considering the game was absent this year from both E3 and Paris Games Week, it would seem this is the perfect time for Kojima and del Toro to make some huge reveals about Death Stranding. And, keeping in mind that last year’s award show featured a brand new trailer unveiling Mads Mikkelson and del Toro in the upcoming title, it’s more than likely we’ll get some more information about the game this Thursday.

Will you be watching the Game Awards 2017? And are you excited to find out more about Death Stranding? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE, SOURCE