This Week’s Deals With Gold Have Arrived, Offering Crazy Low Prices on Forza Titles and More

Deals With Gold Offering Some Sweet Discounts This Week

The holiday season is in full swing, so why not take the time to sit back and relax with a brand new game of your own. And of course, if you’ve picked up the Xbox One X, what better way to test the backwards compatibility with games on the cheap? Whether you’ve been looking for that perfect indie title, or that big blockbuster game, this week’s Deals with Gold has quite the variety of games.

This week’s Deals with Gold are available now, until next Monday, December 11th. Along with these Deals with Gold offers, there are some steals available with the Spotlight sale as well. Some of the biggest titles this week include Forza Horizon 2 and 3, and Metro Redux for the Xbox One, alongside Metro 2033 for the Xbox 360. Just a reminder that the discounts available with Deals with Gold that have an asterisk beside their names are only available for Xbox Live Gold members. You can check out the full list of discounts for both systems below, which are available in the Microsoft Store.

Xbox One Deals

#IDARB: Tightwad Edition – 67% off

10tons Adventure Puzzles Bundle – 70% off

10tons Physics Puzzle Double Pack – 70% off

Anoxemia* – 67% off

Armello – Deluxe Bundle – 50% off

Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle – 50% off

Artifex Mundi Fantasy Bundle – 50% off

Awarded Platformer Bundle – 50% off

Banner Saga Complete Pack with Survival Mode – 75% off

Blowfish Bundle #1 – Gunscape & Siegecraft Commander – 50% off

Chariot Bundle – 60% off

Crazy Sports Bundle – 50% off

Crimson Chrome Bundle – 70% off

Danger Bundle – 50% off

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* – 75% off

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion – 50% off

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen* – 30% off

Dungeon Defenders II – Deluxe Edition Bundle* – 50% off

Dungeon Defenders II – Gemtacular Bundle* – 50% off

Dungeon Defenders II – Heroic Bundle* – 50% off

Dungeon Defenders II – Standard Edition* – 50% off

EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR* – 67% off

Fast Paced Action Bundle – 50% off

Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass* – 80% off

Forza Horizon 2 Porsche Expansion* – 85% off

Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island* – 75% off

Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* – 40% off

Forza Horizon 3 VIP* – 75% off

Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion* – 75% off

Infinity Runner* – 50% off

INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle – 50% off

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2 – 50% off

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 – 50% off

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5 – 50% off

Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids – 60% off

Metro 2033 Redux* – 75% off

Metro Redux Bundle* – 75% off

Metro: Last Light Redux* – 75% off

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition – 75% off

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – 75% off

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic* – 50% off

Puzzles Bundle – 67% off

Recotech Bundle – 50% off

Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle – 50% off

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle – 50% off

Sparkle Bundle – 70% off

Spintires: MudRunner* – 25% off

Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack – 60% off

The Arrogance Lost Collection – 50% off

The Escapists: Supermax Edition* – 75% off

The Jackbox Party Bundle – 50% off

The Jackbox Party Trilogy – 50% off

The Pure Bundle – 50% off

The Technomancer* – 75% off

tinyBuild Bundle: PartyHard + Lovely Planet + No Time To Explain – 50% off

Toy Odyssey – 50% off

Transcripted* – 15% off

Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack – 60% off

Ultimate Overdrive Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack – 60% off

Unmechanical: Extended* – 75% off

Unravel* – 75% off

Victor Vran Overkill Edition – 50% off

Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle – 50% off

Worms Anniversary Edition* – 67% off

Xbox 360 Deals

Battlefield 3* – 75% off

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2* – 75% off

Dead Space 3* – 75% off

DuckTales Remastered* – 75% off

Final Exam* – 75% off

Metro 2033* – 85% off

Metro Last Light* – 85% off

NBA JAM* – 50% off

RAW – Realms of Ancient War* – 75% off

Street Fighter IV* – 30% off

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix* – 67% off

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix* – 75% off

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition* – 60% off

Things on Wheels* – 80% off

