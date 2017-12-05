This Week’s Deals With Gold Have Arrived, Offering Crazy Low Prices on Forza Titles and More

Deals With Gold Offering Some Sweet Discounts This Week
The holiday season is in full swing, so why not take the time to sit back and relax with a brand new game of your own. And of course, if you’ve picked up the Xbox One X, what better way to test the backwards compatibility with games on the cheap? Whether you’ve been looking for that perfect indie title, or that big blockbuster game, this week’s Deals with Gold has quite the variety of games.
This week’s Deals with Gold are available now, until next Monday, December 11th. Along with these Deals with Gold offers, there are some steals available with the Spotlight sale as well. Some of the biggest titles this week include Forza Horizon 2 and 3, and Metro Redux for the Xbox One, alongside Metro 2033 for the Xbox 360. Just a reminder that the discounts available with Deals with Gold that have an asterisk beside their names are only available for Xbox Live Gold members. You can check out the full list of discounts for both systems below, which are available in the Microsoft Store.
Xbox One Deals
- #IDARB: Tightwad Edition – 67% off
- 10tons Adventure Puzzles Bundle – 70% off
- 10tons Physics Puzzle Double Pack – 70% off
- Anoxemia* – 67% off
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle – 50% off
- Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle – 50% off
- Artifex Mundi Fantasy Bundle – 50% off
- Awarded Platformer Bundle – 50% off
- Banner Saga Complete Pack with Survival Mode – 75% off
- Blowfish Bundle #1 – Gunscape & Siegecraft Commander – 50% off
- Chariot Bundle – 60% off
- Crazy Sports Bundle – 50% off
- Crimson Chrome Bundle – 70% off
- Danger Bundle – 50% off
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition* – 75% off
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion – 50% off
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen* – 30% off
- Dungeon Defenders II – Deluxe Edition Bundle* – 50% off
- Dungeon Defenders II – Gemtacular Bundle* – 50% off
- Dungeon Defenders II – Heroic Bundle* – 50% off
- Dungeon Defenders II – Standard Edition* – 50% off
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR* – 67% off
- Fast Paced Action Bundle – 50% off
- Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass* – 80% off
- Forza Horizon 2 Porsche Expansion* – 85% off
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island* – 75% off
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* – 40% off
- Forza Horizon 3 VIP* – 75% off
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion* – 75% off
- Infinity Runner* – 50% off
- INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle – 50% off
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2 – 50% off
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 – 50% off
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5 – 50% off
- Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids – 60% off
- Metro 2033 Redux* – 75% off
- Metro Redux Bundle* – 75% off
- Metro: Last Light Redux* – 75% off
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition – 75% off
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror – 75% off
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic* – 50% off
- Puzzles Bundle – 67% off
- Recotech Bundle – 50% off
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle – 50% off
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle – 50% off
- Sparkle Bundle – 70% off
- Spintires: MudRunner* – 25% off
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack – 60% off
- The Arrogance Lost Collection – 50% off
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition* – 75% off
- The Jackbox Party Bundle – 50% off
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy – 50% off
- The Pure Bundle – 50% off
- The Technomancer* – 75% off
- tinyBuild Bundle: PartyHard + Lovely Planet + No Time To Explain – 50% off
- Toy Odyssey – 50% off
- Transcripted* – 15% off
- Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack – 60% off
- Ultimate Overdrive Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack – 60% off
- Unmechanical: Extended* – 75% off
- Unravel* – 75% off
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition – 50% off
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle – 50% off
- Worms Anniversary Edition* – 67% off
Xbox 360 Deals
- Battlefield 3* – 75% off
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2* – 75% off
- Dead Space 3* – 75% off
- DuckTales Remastered* – 75% off
- Final Exam* – 75% off
- Metro 2033* – 85% off
- Metro Last Light* – 85% off
- NBA JAM* – 50% off
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War* – 75% off
- Street Fighter IV* – 30% off
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix* – 67% off
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix* – 75% off
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition* – 60% off
- Things on Wheels* – 80% off