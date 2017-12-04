Crossing Souls Is the 80’s Retro Sci-Fi Trip You’ve Been Waiting For

Get ‘Ready for Adventure’ With Crossing Souls Next Year

Fourattic and Devolver Digital have announced that their Stranger Things-like retro game, Crossing Souls, will launch on February 13th, 2018 for PS4 and PC.

A new trailer called ‘Ready for Adventure’ accompanied the announcement showcasing its obvious 80’s inspirations such as Stand By Me, E.T., and Ghostbusters.

Crossing Souls tells the story of four friends in 1986 California who is granted powers after finding a strange artifact one summer. Below is the full description:

“Crossing Souls takes us all back to the good old days of 1986 in California and tells the incredible story of a group of friends who will have the summer of their lives after uncovering a mysterious artifact with powers they don’t fully understand, but will change their fate forever. These remarkable kids will defy the laws of nature to interact between two planes of reality: life and death. When their curiosity triggers a series of unexpected events, their adventure will lead them away from home and everything they know into dark, secret governmental conspiracies – including secrets involving a mysterious U.S. Army general with his own nefarious plans.”

Attendees at PlayStation Experience 2017 will be able to go hands-on with a demo of Crossing Souls. Fourattic will be walking people through the demo and chatting about the inspirations that went into developing their first game.

Judging from the trailer, this game is absolutely on our radar for next year. The whole 80’s retro sci-fi scenario may feel like it’s getting overplayed for some people, but here at COG, we couldn’t be more excited. Tell us what you think by leaving a comment down below.

SOURCE: Press Release