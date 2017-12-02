Cosplayer Darshelle Stevens is a Stunner and Her Cosplay is Jaw-Dropping

Darshelle Stevens Cosplay Feature

Welcome back to our weekly cosplay feature. It’s been a fantastic year cosplay. We started the year off with a bang when we shared with you some very NSFW NieR cosplay and recently we posted a 2-part cosplay feature on a plus-sized model who is a curvy beauty. Her name is Mariah Mallad and you can check out part 1 here and part 2 here. This week we are back again with more stunning cosplay pictures from Darshelle Stevens whose cosplay will undoubtedly put a smile on your face. Check out the first pic:

Darshelle Stevens is easily one of the most talked about cosplayers of the year and one look at her cosplay and you can see why. But what makes her a supreme talent is her photography. Yes, she is also a photographer. According to her website, she says: “I have started my adventure into Photography three years ago now and have been going at it full force since. I dabble in many different facets and genres but my main focus and passion is in conceptual and fine art. I admire fascinations and venturing into the surreal, so I also love to emulate that in my images. My motto has always been, “Making your dreams a reality.” And I live by that.”

