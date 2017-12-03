Win a Copy of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection for PS4 or Xbox One

COGconnected Contest – Win a Copy of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection

COGconnected is offering readers the chance to win a digital copy of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection for the console of your choosing (Xbox One or PlayStation 4).

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection includes all 19 episodes and includes some nice visual upgrades! This is the definitive way to experience this amazing series and now you have a chance to win your very own copy! To enter, follow the directions below. One winner will be drawn for an Xbox One copy and one winner will be drawn for a PlayStation 4 copy.

PLEASE NOTE: If you want to win a platform-specific copy, you must Tweet either of the following “Thanks to @COGconnected, I am in the running to win a copy of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection for PlayStation 4” (the first Tweet option) or “Thanks to @COGconnected, I am in the running to win a copy of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection for Xbox One” (the second Tweet option). If you don’t tweet either of those options, we will have to choose for you.

Best of luck to everyone who enters!

Win a Copy of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection



The Walking Dead is an unparalleled journey into the heart of what it means to be human in a world that’s lost its humanity. Set in Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book universe, your story is determined by the choices you make. Season One of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series redefined expectations for storytelling in video games, winning over 100 Game of the Year awards. Now the first three seasons, as well as horror anthology 400 Days and the three-part mini-series starring blade-wielding icon Michonne, will be available in one place for the first time, allowing you to prepare for the upcoming fourth and final season starring beloved survivor Clementine (due out in 2018).