COGconnected and Nintendo of Canada Are Giving Away The Ultimate Gamer Gift for the Holidays

COGconnected Gamer Gift Giveaway

Nintendo of Canada and COGconnected have teamed up for an incredible giveaway for our Canadian readers! Ahead of the holidays, we’re giving one lucky COGconnected gamer a bundle including the following amazing products:

• One (1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim game (Nintendo Switch Version)
• One (1) Fire Emblem Warriors game (Nintendo Switch Version)
• One (1) DOOM game (Nintendo Switch Version)
• One (1) Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game
• One (1) amiibo from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series

Please note: this contest is open to Canadian residents only and the prize will be mailed to the winner directly from Nintendo of Canada.

Doom Switch Featured

To enter this contest, just follow the directions below.

Best of luck to everyone who enters!

COGconnected Active Gamer Giveaway

Do you own a Nintendo Switch? Let us know on FacebookTwitter, or the Comments section below.

