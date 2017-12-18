Share This

 

Just In Time For Christmas Amazon Has A List of Popular Titles On Sale for $20 or Less

Pick Up Call of Duty, Prey, Okami HD, and More For $20 or Less Right Now on Amazon 

Christmas is exactly one week away, and whether you’re looking for that last gift on your list or for something to treat yourself, look no further, for Amazon has some killer deals on some popular titles right now. In fact, all of the games are available for under $20 USD!

Amazon has recently slashed the prices on over 15 Xbox One and PlayStation 4 titles, making your Christmas shopping that much easier this year. While it’s unclear how long the sale on the games will last, it seems you have at least a bit of time to browse and pick them up. If you’re an Amazon Prime member you can also receive free overnight or one day shipping, meaning that whatever you choose, it will arrive before Christmas. Otherwise, if you spend over $25 Amazon waives any shipping charges associated with the purchased items.

You can check out the bargains up for grabs below:  

Just a reminder that all titles are priced in USD. If you’re interested in what’s being offered, don’t wait, because the deals may disappear as quickly as they arrived!

Do any of the titles catch your eye? Is there something in particular you’re hoping to pick up this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below!

