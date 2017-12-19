Celebrate The Dawning In Destiny 2, Starting Today

It’s The Season For Sweet Loot Once Again With The Dawning

The holidays are upon us! Today marks the start of The Dawning, Destiny 2‘s yearly in-game holiday celebration. Players will have the chance to participate in various events, as well as maybe grab some awesome seasonal loot!

The Dawning starts today and runs all the way to January 9th, 2018. There’s snowball fights both in and outside of Strikes. Crucible Mayhem is running as well, which is lovely. There’s also Dawning-themed exotic items and legendary armour to unlock over the course of the event. Finally, you can craft gifts to give vendors and agents in the Tower. This earns you the chance to receive gifts in return. Festive!

So, go forth and get into the spirit of the season! Perhaps this will mark the start of better tidings for players and developers alike. Hopefully in the new year we’ll see more quality content, and fewer horrendous content lockouts. After all, it’s the spirit of giving, right? Happy Holidays!

SOURCE: Press Release