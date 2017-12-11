Monster Hunter World Will Get More Monsters via Free DLC, Says Producer

Capcom Plans to Over-deliver with Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World is shaping up to be a pretty big game. But there’s more to come after release, it seems. And I’m not just talking about the free Horizon: Zero Dawn or Mega Man skins. According to the game’s producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, there will be some great post-launch support.

In an interview with Japan’s top gaming magazine, Weekly Famitsu, Tsujimoto said there will be more content in the form of more monsters. If there are more monsters, this could potentially mean new gear and weapons. However, he didn’t add any specifics to the announcement; he only said that the monsters will be free. Will the same be true of other content? We’ll have to wait and see.

Anyone who has a PS4 with PS Plus can participate in the Monster Hunter World beta going on right now. You have until December 12, 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT. A total of three monsters are available to hunt in two maps. But, all weapon types are available to test. At PSX 2017, Capcom made a fourth monster available in the form of the Nergigante. This monster is wholly new to the franchise, and a representative me that no one could defeat it. Hopefully, there will be more such monsters post-launch.

Expect Monster Hunter World to arrive for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018. While we know a PC version is coming in 2018, Capcom has yet to provide a release date. Check back for updates.

GameSpot