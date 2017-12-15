You Can Get The Red Dead Redemption 2 Revolver In Grand Theft Auto Online Right Now

Snag The Red Dead Redemption 2 Revolver In Grand Theft Auto Online Now

We’ll be honest here, the wait for Red Dead Redemption 2 is killing us! But today we learned we can at least get a small taste of it within the world of Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games has just announced that the Double Action Revolver from the western game is now available for GTA, and here’s what you need to know in order to get it. Starting today, GTA Online players will receive an in-game email revealing the first clue detailing how to unlock the new Double Action Revolver.

Alongside the Revolver, the Headshot Challenge will launch in Freemode, offering players a GTA$250,000 prize for completion and the opportunity to unlock the revolver for use in the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rumors of a lost relic from the frontier have begun to surface, and treasure awaits those bold enough to seek it. Keep your iFruit handy for a special in-game email containing the first clue, then follow the trail to unlock the Double Action Revolver in GTA Online.

Once you acquire your gratis Double Action Revolver, complete the Headshot Challenge in Freemode for a GTA$250,000 reward and unlock it for future gun-slinging exploits in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Source: Press Release