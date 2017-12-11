Share This

 

Call of Duty: WWII Tops the UK Sales Chart for the 6th Week in a Row, a Feat Never Achieved by Infinite Warfare

Since its launch in early November, Call of Duty: WWII has dominated sales in the UK, and the latest sales chart reveals it shows no signs of stopping. Once again Call of Duty: WWII finishes in the top spot, marking the sixth week in a row for the popular shooter!

This is a big deal not only because it shows just how well received the game has been so far, but it also marks the first time since Black Ops 3 that a COD title has achieved this. Not all that surprisingly, last year’s Infinite Warfare did not hold the top spot for 6 straight weeks.

FIFA 18 takes the second spot for another week, while Star Wars Battlefront II moves up a place from last week into third place. Next week we could even see a surge in sales for Battlefront II with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide.

Keep in mind that the UK sales chart is based on physical sales only and does not include any digital sales data. You can find the top 10 games for the week of Dec 2nd through Dec 9th below.

1) Call of Duty: WWII
2) FIFA 18
3) Star Wars Battlefront II
4) Super Mario Odyssey
5) Assassin’s Creed Origins
6) Grand Theft Auto V
7) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8) WWE 2K18
9) The Sims 4
10) Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

What do you think about the way these games are selling? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked to find out if Call of Duty: WWII can remain the top game for a seventh week in a row!

