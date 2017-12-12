Bungie Admits They Made “Mistakes” with the Destiny 2 DLC Content Lockout

Bungie Issues an Apology for Destiny 2 Content Lockout

Bungie launched its first DLC, Curse of Osiris, for Destiny 2 last week to a ton of backlash from fans. Players that didn’t purchase the expansion for Destiny 2 were locked out of being able to Platinum the game, or take part in many of the higher level activities. Now, Bungie has issued an apology about this content lockout and will be fixing all of the issues with the latest update.

When the backlash originally hit, Bungie issued a vague statement, saying they would be looking into the issue. Now, they’ve not only taken to their blog to express their apologies, and to assure fans that there these problems will be fixed with the latest update today. Here’s what Bungie had to say in their latest entry in the Bungie Blog:

“With Curse of Osiris now live, it’s clear that we’ve made some mistakes with how we have handled content access. We would like to talk through the reasoning behind our decisions so far and what we are committed to changing moving forward.

The Destiny endgame features a variety of activities and playlists that we want to remain relevant to players as they grow more powerful. In Destiny 1, as your character grew more powerful throughout each expansion, some of our best content, like Vault of Glass, was left behind and lost its relevance for players. We wanted a better solution for Destiny 2, where all of our Endgame activities could stay relevant as each Expansion causes your Guardian to grow more and more powerful.

The following were our goals when we separated “Normal” and “Prestige” modes:

The Normal Leviathan Raid and Normal Nightfall would always stay at a Power level that was accessible to all players.

Prestige difficulty would always rise to the new Power cap. It could be the pinnacle of challenge, with the most prestigious rewards, but it therefore would require you to own the latest Expansion and be at the new Power cap.

Additionally, the game provides Seasonal, time-limited PvP playlists – Trials of The Nine and Iron Banner. These activities and their rewards are meant to evolve each Season, and they utilize new maps, so they would require you to own the latest content. To play the latest season of Iron Banner or Trials, and earn the new rewards, players would need to own Curse of Osiris.

We’ve heard from the community that both of these plans aren’t working. The Prestige Raid was a novel experience that players value, even if they don’t own Curse of Osiris, and it was a mistake to move that experience out of reach. Throughout the lifetime of the Destiny Franchise, Trials has always required that players owned the latest Expansion. However, for Destiny 2, Trials of The Nine launched as part of the main game, so it’s not right for us to remove access to it.

To make matters worse, our team overlooked the fact that both of these mistakes disabled Trophies and Achievements for Destiny 2. This was an unacceptable lapse on our part, and we can understand the frustration it has created.”

You can find the full list of fixes Bungie hopes to implement here. Hopefully they give the fans some free loot, or a double XP weekend to make up for the progress lost over the past week. Were you affected by the lockout? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE