Bonus Episode of Life is Strange: Before the Storm Will See the Return of the Original Actors

“Farewell” Episode for Life is Strange Prequel To Be Released in Early 2018

While Life is Strange: Before the Storm was intended to be a three-part episodic prequel, a special bonus episode called “Farewell” will be releasing in early 2018 and it has a surprise for Life is Strange fans. Both of the original actors, Hannah Telle and Ashley Burch will return to voice Max Caulfield and Chloe Price.

The bonus episode is included for those that have purchased the deluxe edition of Before the Storm, so if you haven’t done that and would like to play the “Farewell” episode, now would be a good time to do so.

The voice actors union recently went on strike for better working conditions and better pay, preventing many actors, including Hannah Belle and Ashley Burch, from being part of Before the Storm’s development. Now that the strike has ended, they’re both able to get back to work.

Rhianna DeVries filled for Burch in Before the Storm, recording both voice and motion capture for Chloe. While her performance has been great in the first three episodes, fans were still hopeful that the original actress would return one day.

“The team here were thrilled to hear the news that both Hannah Telle and Ashly Burch were able to come back together again to voice Max and Chloe”, said Jeff Litchford, Vice President, Deck Nine Games. “We were really happy with Rhianna DeVrie’s performance as Chloe in Before the Storm and the fan reaction to her have been great, she’ll continue to work closely with us as part of a really close team we have created.”

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is set three years before the events of the original game. It tells the story of the relationship between Chloe Price and Rachel Amber before Rachel had gone missing in the first game.

Square Enix has said that details about the third episode will be revealed shortly.

SOURCE: Press Release