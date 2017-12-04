A New Update for Star Wars Battlefront II Changes the Game for the Better, Increasing Credit Payouts and More

Latest Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Brings Fans Some Much Needed Changes

Although Star Wars Battlefront II has had a less than ideal launch to say the least, things might be starting to look up for fans who are disappointed with the latest title from EA. Today, DICE announced a new update that not only addresses the loot box controversy, at least in part, but also starts the process towards smoothing some of the bumps since launch.

Fans and haters alike, have not been happy with the launch of Star Wars Battlefront II, mainly due to the loot crate controversy at launch. In fact, we told you about a petition calling for the revocation of EA’s rights to the Star Wars franchise and now it’s gaining a ton of traction with over 115,000 people signing it so far. A few weeks ago EA decided to turn these controversial microtransactions off, although today they are taking another step in the right direction. The developer has detailed a brand new patch for the game, where there are significant changes to its progression system, as well as the game’s economy.

As part of this new update the number of credits you earn at the end of the game has been increased by a lot, especially if you achieve a good score. On top of this, DICE has also increased the credits players can earn while in Arcade Mode by up to 3 times, for a total of 1,500 maximum. Of course, even if you don’t actually play anything, you can log in daily for a bigger bonus: daily login crates that give you more parts than before.

While these are changes that should help increase player support for Battlefront II, and will make it easier for players to level up, EA and DICE are both aware that it doesn’t make up for the things that were cause for concern with the game in the first place. These much needed changes come just in time for The Last Jedi Season which is set to begin tomorrow, bringing some new content to the game as well.

Do you think this is the beginning of a brighter future for EA and Star Wars Battlefront II or has the damage already been done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

Source: Press Release