The Atom Is Joining the Injustice 2 Roster Next Week

Ray Palmer Squeezes His Way Into Injustice 2 on December 12th

NetherRealm has revealed a new gameplay trailer for The Atom, the latest DLC character to be added to the growing roster of Injustice 2.

The Atom, for those not familiar, is a superhero armed with a quantum bio-belt and a prodigal knowledge of physics that can grow and shrink himself to pummel his opponents. NetherRealm has done a tremendous job in showing his unique ability in the trailer. It’s definitely a must-see!

The Atom looks to be a fairly versatile fighter and should make for a nice addition to the popular fighting game. If done right, players can use The Atom to shrink down and avoid projectiles or make it difficult for other players to land hits. One particularly funny moment involves The Atom flying into Bane’s body who hits his own body to have The Atom pop of it. While he certainly looks fun to play, he may be tricky to play against.

On a side note, the character is featured in the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow television series, played by Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh. Like many adaptations, his origins are a bit different than the comics, but his abilities and costume are right on the money.

The Atom will be available to download on December 12th on PSN and Xbox Live. He will be free for anyone that has purchased the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, The Ultimate Pack, or the Fighter Pack #3. Fighter Pack #3 will also include Enchantress and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Are you interested in playing The Atom? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release