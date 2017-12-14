Ataribox Pre-Orders Have Been Delayed as Development Hits a Snag

The Ataribox Pre-Orders Have Been Put on Pause for Now

Last week it was announced that the Ataribox would be available for pre-order today, however if you were hoping to scoop one up, you will have to wait a bit longer. That’s right, Atari has just announced that pre-orders for their upcoming console are delayed, as development is taking longer than expected.

The Ataribox was unveiled back in June, and in September Atari announced that it would be available first on the crowdfunding platform, Indigogo, this fall. This was a move set to give back to the fan base by providing early access, special editions of the console, and more. Unfortunately, what should be a day of rejoicing for Atari fans, has turned into one of frustration.

This is what Atari had to say about the delay, “The countdown to the Ataribox launch on Indiegogo has been officially paused. Because of one key element on our checklist, it is taking more time to create the platform and ecosystem the Atari community deserves.” While it’s a good thing they’re taking the time to ensure the console is up to snuff for the fans, it seems odd they would have announced the pre-order date knowing the system might need more time in development.

The Ataribox will be priced between $250 to $300, although Atari has teased that the early supporters might receive a discount! The console will feature an AMD processor and a Linux operating system, however no further details have been released about preloaded games.

While no official date was given about when the Ataribox will be available, an updated launch plan is set to be announced in the coming weeks. We’ll just have to wait and see if the actual launch of the console will be delayed past the current window of Spring 2018.

Are you disappointed about the delay or excited they’re taking more time to make the Ataribox better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

