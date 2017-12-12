Share This

 

Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Latest Update Adds HDR, New Modes & Fixes

Patch 1.10 for Assassin’s Creed Origins Is Live

Here we are with yet another update for Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. This latest patch delivers a huge list of changes for a much better, refined experience. Over time, the improvements have molded a different game from what we saw at launch.

assassin's creed origins fight top

Patch 1.10 adds highly-desired HDR support, so players can experience optimal visuals, depending on their display. In addition, there’s a new Hord Mode for the Arena; not to mention a new “Nightmare” difficulty setting – Enhanced gameplay at no extra cost.

The full changelog for patch 1.10 can be found below. Download size is 3GB for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

Patch Highlights

  • Added a new “Nightmare” difficulty mode
  • Added an NPC scaling option, “Enemy Auto-Level”, that makes enemies’ level scale up to player’s level
    • Please note: Enemy levels will only scale up to player level, they will not scale down
  • Added a new “Horde Mode” to the Arena
  • Added support for HDR display

System

  • Improved general game stability
  • Adjusted the balance of the economy by reducing the price of Lion Claw and Leopard Fur
  • Capped the number of Trinkets and Animal Goods to 999
  • Fixed rare occurrence of world paused state due to a terrain node priority change
  • Fixed stuttering on NVIDIA graphic cards when playing in borderless mode
  • Improved Performance Tools functionality

Graphics & Audio

  • Improved texture streaming selection to allow for more high-resolution texture
  • Increased the distance at which we display the higher quality fake geometry of Alexandria
  • Improved the view distance of the Siwa temple
  • Improved the level of details of the Hemon Mastaba location
  • Improved the quality of the Photo Mode picture taken while playing with HDR enabled
  • Fixed loading grid setups for tall palm tree fields to improve their view distance
  • Fixed far shadow popping transition issue when updated during the time of day cycle
  • Fixed shadow culling issue in the great library of Alexandria during sunrise and sunset
  • Fixed a visual issue on bows when switching them while out of combat
  • Fixed a visual issue with quivers
  • Fixed an issue which prevented music from playing again in the quest “Aya: Blade of the Goddess”
  • Fixed missing voice-over during various cinematics
  • Fixed a sound issue when using Overpower on certain NPCs
  • Fixed various repeating voice and sound effects
  • Fixed an issue that could cause multiple music tracks to overlap
  • Fixed multiple out of place audio lines in the Arena
  • Increased the texture memory budget to allow for more usage of higher resolution texture
  • Increased the terrain memory budget to reduce terrain popping when the camera rotates
  • Fixed some trees not using high-resolution texture
  • Fixed white squares appearing in windowed mode on 4K monitor
  • Fixed an issue with the Reset graphic option

World

  • Fixed several areas in the world where the player could encounter collision issues
  • Fixed various issues with the level of details of world objects, NPCs, and vehicles

Gameplay

  • Improved NPCs reactions
  • Fixed the health regeneration that could stop working after gaining health from Health on Hit/Kill weapon attributes
  • Fixed the unlock of the Old Habit achievement/trophy for player who have met the conditions
  • Fixed various issues preventing the “Game Progression” statistic to reach 100%
  • Fixed the “No Limits” Ubisoft Club Classic Challenge from not unlocking
  • Fixed an issue with the Ubisoft Club Classic Challenges that were not showing as unlocked even if they had been completed
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the controller to vibrate indefinitely in the score screen of the Hippodrome
  • Fixed an issue where the playable character could lose its inventory when fast traveling from the Bathhouse
  • Fixed an issue where Senu could pass through the world
  • Fixed an issue that allowed thrown torches to inflict poison or bleed effect
  • Fixed some loading issues while using Senu
  • Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs
  • Fixed various issues causing the player character to remain stuck
  • Fixed various navigation and animation issues with the playable character

Quest

  • Improved the navigation of the Rebels during the quest “A Rebel Alliance”
  • Improved various cinematic transitions
  • Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck or fall through the world during the quest “The Battle of the Nile”
  • Fixed an issue where the playable character could lose its equipped weapons during the quest “The False Oracle”
  • Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from dealing damage to crocodiles during the quest “Blood in the Water”
  • Fixed an issue preventing the quest objective marker to be displayed during the quest “Family Reunion”
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the player to lose the prisoner during the quest “His Secret Service”
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a gladiator to remain stuck with the playable character during the quest “The Crocodile Jaws”
  • Fixed an issue causing Daily Quests from disappearing from the Quest Log
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the “Control Nuisance” Daily Quest from giving its reward”
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the dialogue scene from playing during the quest “Blood in the water”
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent Hallucinations from ending during Taimhotep’s Song
  • Fixed an issue that could make the quest “Children of the Streets” impossible to complete
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the key for Eudoros’ chest to appear in the inventory in the quest “End of The Snake”
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Cleopatra to die at the end of the quest “Way of the Gabiniani”
  • Fixed an issue forcing Bayek to receive a spear instead of a bow during the chariot fight of the “The Battle of the Nile” quest
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Aya to spawn as Bayek

Activities

  • Increased the number of Drachmas rewarded by Hippodrome tournaments
  • Tweaked controls sensitivity in Hippodrome
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the introduction cinematic of Seleucid from playing
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the use of bows in the Arena

User Interface

  • Added Hood, Hair, and Beard customization options in the Gear menu
  • Added an “Uncompleted Locations” filter to the World Map
  • Added a “friends-only” pictures filter to the World Map
  • Added the option to hide the Compass and the Enemy Proximity Feedback on the HUD
  • Improved on-screen feedback with Friend Challenges in Arena
  • Increased display time of the on-screen feedback when the playable character gets hit by an arrow
  • Changed input button for the Compare Equipped action
  • Fixed various icon issues in the World Map
  • Fixed an issue with the Trial of the God reward being displayed incorrectly in the Quest Log
  • Fixed an issue with the quest objective of Trial of the Gods appearing below the world
  • Fixed the display of Photo Mode pictures captured on multi-monitor configuration
  • Enabled Eye Tracking by default
  • Added “Quit to Desktop” option to the pause menu

SOURCE

Related Posts


The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild Beats Out Some Fierce Competition For GOTY; See How Everything Else Stacked Up At the Game Awards 2017

Play Ubisoft’s For Honor in 4K Today with the New Xbox One X Patch

The Very Best PlayStation 4 Gifts for Gamers: Video Gift Guide Christmas 2017

Rumour: Assassin’s Creed Rogue Is the Next HD Remaster Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

The Best PS4 Games, Accessories and Hardware: Gift Guide For Christmas 2017
Previous
Middle-Earth SOW DLC Update: Outlaw Tribe out Now; Free Gravewalker Difficulty