Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Latest Update Adds HDR, New Modes & Fixes

Patch 1.10 for Assassin’s Creed Origins Is Live
Here we are with yet another update for Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. This latest patch delivers a huge list of changes for a much better, refined experience. Over time, the improvements have molded a different game from what we saw at launch.
Patch 1.10 adds highly-desired HDR support, so players can experience optimal visuals, depending on their display. In addition, there’s a new Hord Mode for the Arena; not to mention a new “Nightmare” difficulty setting – Enhanced gameplay at no extra cost.
The full changelog for patch 1.10 can be found below. Download size is 3GB for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:
Patch Highlights
- Added a new “Nightmare” difficulty mode
- Added an NPC scaling option, “Enemy Auto-Level”, that makes enemies’ level scale up to player’s level
- Please note: Enemy levels will only scale up to player level, they will not scale down
- Added a new “Horde Mode” to the Arena
- Added support for HDR display
System
- Improved general game stability
- Adjusted the balance of the economy by reducing the price of Lion Claw and Leopard Fur
- Capped the number of Trinkets and Animal Goods to 999
- Fixed rare occurrence of world paused state due to a terrain node priority change
- Fixed stuttering on NVIDIA graphic cards when playing in borderless mode
- Improved Performance Tools functionality
Graphics & Audio
- Improved texture streaming selection to allow for more high-resolution texture
- Increased the distance at which we display the higher quality fake geometry of Alexandria
- Improved the view distance of the Siwa temple
- Improved the level of details of the Hemon Mastaba location
- Improved the quality of the Photo Mode picture taken while playing with HDR enabled
- Fixed loading grid setups for tall palm tree fields to improve their view distance
- Fixed far shadow popping transition issue when updated during the time of day cycle
- Fixed shadow culling issue in the great library of Alexandria during sunrise and sunset
- Fixed a visual issue on bows when switching them while out of combat
- Fixed a visual issue with quivers
- Fixed an issue which prevented music from playing again in the quest “Aya: Blade of the Goddess”
- Fixed missing voice-over during various cinematics
- Fixed a sound issue when using Overpower on certain NPCs
- Fixed various repeating voice and sound effects
- Fixed an issue that could cause multiple music tracks to overlap
- Fixed multiple out of place audio lines in the Arena
- Increased the texture memory budget to allow for more usage of higher resolution texture
- Increased the terrain memory budget to reduce terrain popping when the camera rotates
- Fixed some trees not using high-resolution texture
- Fixed white squares appearing in windowed mode on 4K monitor
- Fixed an issue with the Reset graphic option
World
- Fixed several areas in the world where the player could encounter collision issues
- Fixed various issues with the level of details of world objects, NPCs, and vehicles
Gameplay
- Improved NPCs reactions
- Fixed the health regeneration that could stop working after gaining health from Health on Hit/Kill weapon attributes
- Fixed the unlock of the Old Habit achievement/trophy for player who have met the conditions
- Fixed various issues preventing the “Game Progression” statistic to reach 100%
- Fixed the “No Limits” Ubisoft Club Classic Challenge from not unlocking
- Fixed an issue with the Ubisoft Club Classic Challenges that were not showing as unlocked even if they had been completed
- Fixed an issue that could cause the controller to vibrate indefinitely in the score screen of the Hippodrome
- Fixed an issue where the playable character could lose its inventory when fast traveling from the Bathhouse
- Fixed an issue where Senu could pass through the world
- Fixed an issue that allowed thrown torches to inflict poison or bleed effect
- Fixed some loading issues while using Senu
- Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs
- Fixed various issues causing the player character to remain stuck
- Fixed various navigation and animation issues with the playable character
Quest
- Improved the navigation of the Rebels during the quest “A Rebel Alliance”
- Improved various cinematic transitions
- Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck or fall through the world during the quest “The Battle of the Nile”
- Fixed an issue where the playable character could lose its equipped weapons during the quest “The False Oracle”
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from dealing damage to crocodiles during the quest “Blood in the Water”
- Fixed an issue preventing the quest objective marker to be displayed during the quest “Family Reunion”
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to lose the prisoner during the quest “His Secret Service”
- Fixed an issue that could cause a gladiator to remain stuck with the playable character during the quest “The Crocodile Jaws”
- Fixed an issue causing Daily Quests from disappearing from the Quest Log
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the “Control Nuisance” Daily Quest from giving its reward”
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the dialogue scene from playing during the quest “Blood in the water”
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Hallucinations from ending during Taimhotep’s Song
- Fixed an issue that could make the quest “Children of the Streets” impossible to complete
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the key for Eudoros’ chest to appear in the inventory in the quest “End of The Snake”
- Fixed an issue that could cause Cleopatra to die at the end of the quest “Way of the Gabiniani”
- Fixed an issue forcing Bayek to receive a spear instead of a bow during the chariot fight of the “The Battle of the Nile” quest
- Fixed an issue that could cause Aya to spawn as Bayek
Activities
- Increased the number of Drachmas rewarded by Hippodrome tournaments
- Tweaked controls sensitivity in Hippodrome
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the introduction cinematic of Seleucid from playing
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the use of bows in the Arena
User Interface
- Added Hood, Hair, and Beard customization options in the Gear menu
- Added an “Uncompleted Locations” filter to the World Map
- Added a “friends-only” pictures filter to the World Map
- Added the option to hide the Compass and the Enemy Proximity Feedback on the HUD
- Improved on-screen feedback with Friend Challenges in Arena
- Increased display time of the on-screen feedback when the playable character gets hit by an arrow
- Changed input button for the Compare Equipped action
- Fixed various icon issues in the World Map
- Fixed an issue with the Trial of the God reward being displayed incorrectly in the Quest Log
- Fixed an issue with the quest objective of Trial of the Gods appearing below the world
- Fixed the display of Photo Mode pictures captured on multi-monitor configuration
- Enabled Eye Tracking by default
- Added “Quit to Desktop” option to the pause menu