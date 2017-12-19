Amazon’s December Sale Is Too Hot to Handle, With up to 85% off Amazing AAA Titles

Amazon’s December Sale Offers AAA Titles for up to 85% Off
There are just 6 days left until Christmas, and if you’re still trying to do some last minute shopping for yourself or someone else, Amazon is the perfect place to shop. Amazon has their December sale on right now, offer up to 85% off on all AAA titles! If that doesn’t scream Happy Holidays, we’re not sure what does.
It doesn’t matter if you play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, or even the Nintendo Switch, because this sale is multi platform and has something great for everyone. From RPGs to first person shooters and everything in between, Amazon has you covered. You can find out the full list of deals below.
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War – $29.99 (PS4/X1)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $44.99 (X1) – $44.99 (PS4)
- Tekken 7 – $29.00 (X1)
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode – $29.99 (PS4)
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon – $39.99 (PS4) – $41.97 (Switch)
- Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star – ‘Noble Phantasm’ Edition – $29.99 (PS4) – $53.59 (Switch)
- Gundam Versus – $39.99 (PS4)
- Detroit Become Human – $51.00 (PS4)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the year edition – PS4 [Digital Code] – $11.99
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $19.99 (PS4)
- UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection – $9.99 (PS4)
- Prey – $19.99 (PS4/PC) – $19.99 (X1)
- The Evil Within 2 – $29.99 (PS4) – $28.30 (X1) – $34.95 (PC)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $34.99 (PS4)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Collector’s Edition – $59.99 (PS4/X1)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $19.99 (X1/PC)
- Call of Duty: WWII – $39.99 (PS4/X1)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $19.88 (PS4/X1)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $39.99 (X1)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $14.99 (PS4)
- Destiny 2 – $29.99 (PS4)
- Destiny 2 Collector’s Edition – $99.99 (PS4/X1)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $29.88 (X1) – $29.99 (PC)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Remote Control Coon Mobile Bundle – $77.99 (PS4/X1)
- Final Fantasy XV – $19.99 (X1)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood – $20.98 (PS4)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward – $14.84 (PS4)
- Exist Archive: The other side of the sky – $9.99 (PS4) – $5.99 (PSV)
- Agents of Mayhem – $19.99 (PS4/X1)
- Ride 2 – $19.99 (PS4/X1)
- Overwatch – Game of the Year Edition – $29.99 (PS4) – $29.99 (X1)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition – $29.99 (PS4)
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition – $29.99 (PS4/X1)
- Super Mario Odyssey – $54.99 (Switch)
- Gears of War 4 – Standard Edition – Xbox One/Windows 10 [Digital Code] – $19.99
- Halo Wars 2 – Xbox One/Windows 10 Digital Code – $19.99
- Forza Motorsport 7: Standard Edition – Xbox One/Windows 10 Digital Code – $39.99
- Forza Horizon 3 – Xbox One/Windows 10 [Digital Code] – $29.99
