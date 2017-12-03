Charming 3D Platformer, A Hat in Time, Is Available Now for Consoles

3D Platformer Pays Homage to GameCube Classics

An original throwback to the time of old-school 3D platformers, A Hat in Time, is now available for PS4 and Xbox One. Published by the charitable team over at Humble Bundle, the game entails platforming glory in the vein of Yooka-Laylee, Crash Bandicoot, Super Lucky’s Tale, and Sonic Mania. On top of all that, we’ve got a charming and original story.

You take on the role of Hat Kid, a girl traveling through time and space to stop the threats posed by the evil Mustache Girl. Like the old GameCube classics, you go on a charming adventure to discover a cast of colorful characters along with equally colorful locations. There are five open-world areas in total, each offering you the opportunity to explore diverse areas and collect unique hats. It’s all about the beautiful hats and the sweet powers they give you. Collect them all and you will enjoy a great range of abilities.

In the latest version releasing for PS4 and Xbox One, A Hat in Time will come will come with free DLC.

Key Features include:

Seven Worlds to Discover : Play through massive worlds Mafia Town, Subcon Forest, Battle of the Birds, Alpine Skyline and two free DLC worlds post-launch.

Play through massive worlds Mafia Town, Subcon Forest, Battle of the Birds, Alpine Skyline and two free DLC worlds post-launch. Exploration is Key : Every nook and cranny contains some type of goody to help you overcome new obstacles.

Every nook and cranny contains some type of goody to help you overcome new obstacles. Pick on Someone Not Your Own Size : Hat Girl may be small, but she packs a punch! Defeat an eclectic cast of baddies to unlock goodies and fight giant bosses.

Hat Girl may be small, but she packs a punch! Defeat an eclectic cast of baddies to unlock goodies and fight giant bosses. Yay Upgrades : Improve your weapon with new platforming moves and combat ability unlocks.

Improve your weapon with new platforming moves and combat ability unlocks. Badges : Don’t tell the scouts, but badges actually give you special powers!

: Don’t tell the scouts, but badges actually give you special powers! Put Some Pep in Your Step: Music composed by Pascal Michael Stiefel and co-composed by Grant Kirkhope, the composer for Banjo-Kazooie.

Previously, A Hat in Time released on PC and Mac to raving reviews. Not unlike our own review, which you can find here. Now that it’s on console, you can find it in the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live for $29.99. If you’re still looking to pick up the game on PC, you can find it in the Humble Store and Steam.

SOURCE: Press Release