Yooka-Laylee Has a Release Date for Nintendo Switch, at Long Last

Another 3D Platformer to Play on the Go

Yooka-Laylee, the 3D platformer by Playtonic Games, finally has a release date for the Nintendo Switch. The classic-inspired IP previously released for the Xbox One, PC, and PS4, and was originally meant to release for the Wii U. Due to complications, the Wii U version never came. As a result, it will arrive for a better Nintendo console.

Yooka-Laylee will be arriving for the Nintendo Switch on December 14th. Get ready for some old-school platforming spawned by the back pockets of Kickstarter. Unlike other versions, this release will enjoy the novelty of being handheld. Since Nintendo is the home of classic platforming, it will be interesting to see whether or not the experience holds a candle to the recent release of Super Mario Odyssey. But, we’re talking about the spiritual successor to Banjo Kazooie, so its biggest audience may be with Nintendo.

In some places, the retro design of Yooka-Laylee may be a bit outdated. If you enjoy, platformers, however, it may be worth a shot. Check out our review and decide for yourself.

Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games!

Explore huge, beautiful worlds, meet (and beat) an unforgettable cast of characters and horde a vault-load of shiny collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the big nose) embark on an epic adventure to thwart corporate creep Capital B and his devious scheme to absorb all the world’s books… and convert them into pure profit!

SOURCE