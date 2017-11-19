Developers Reveal a Bunch of Upcoming Content in Their Year 3 Roadmap for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege Year 3 Roadmap Has Been Revealed

Although year 2 is not quite over for Rainbow Six Siege, as Operation White Noise is set to drop by the end of the year, a sneak peek of Year 3 for the game was revealed at the Pro League tournament finals today. That’s right, Ubisoft already has Year three of their popular title all planned out.

As with the previous two years, Year 3 will include four seasons of new content throughout 2018. What is new however, is that some seasons of this upcoming year will include operators from two different countries rather than both from one nation. This upcoming year is set to include eight brand new operators, two new maps and an all new Outbreak event.

The Year 3 content will begin with Operation Chimera and will introduce two new operators, and this brand new game mode: outbreak. Both operators are biohazard specialist and will have a special role in the first co-op event to take place within Rainbow Six Siege. Outbreak is set to last for four weeks, giving players the opportunity to earn a bunch of exclusive cosmetic items. The full event will take place in Montreal during the 2018 Six Invitational.

On top of the two additional maps, season three of Year 3 will see a map that is reworked with a whole new level design and artwork. While Ubisoft has kept this under wraps so far, hopefully we will receive some more details about what the reworked map might look like, as well as what kind of operators will join the ranks in Rainbow Six Siege. You can check out the Year 3 roadmap below.

