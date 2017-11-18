The Xbox One X “Will Set a New Standard for Games” Says Wolfenstein 2 Dev

Xbox One X Officially the New Benchmark For Devs?

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus launched a few weeks ago to some extremely positive review scores, including a positive one from us (check out the video review below). That being said, it hasn’t been a great experience for Xbox One owners. Digital Foundry recently conducted an analysis in which they uncovered that the game ran at 810p 60 FPS on the system. Ouch!

Luckily, the Xbox One X version achieves native 4K 60 FPS. It seems that the developers are proud of the work they’ve done on the Xbox One X. An interview with the Official Xbox Magazine, Wolfenstein 2 Executive Producer Jerk Gustafsson revealed his thoughts on Microsoft’s new console. Gustafsson statement reads as follows:

“It’s a super powerful machine and Wolfenstein II runs really, really well – it looks fantastic on the Xbox One X. The focus has been to make sure we can present the game in the best possible way and use the console and the power that the new console provides. And of course, everything from lighting and graphics overall – in terms of visual quality it’s a lot closer to the high-end PCs than the regular consoles… If you have the possibility to develop and deliver games that run in 4K resolution and look that fantastic, of course you want to take that opportunity. It will set a new standard for games moving forward.”

There is no question, it is fantastic to see developers taking advantage of the 1.8 TFLOPS advantage the Xbox One X has over the PlayStation 4 Pro. Not to mention, you have to believe his statement how “it’s going to set a new standard for games moving forward” is encouraging.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Wolfenstein: The New Order. The game is currently available on Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 4. This time around you fight Nazis in iconic American locations, equip an arsenal of insane guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of Nazi soldiers. The goal is to trigger the second American Revolution.

