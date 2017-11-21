The Xbox Game Pass List Continues to Grow by 7 as Microsoft Announces December Additions

Microsoft Has Revealed 7 New Titles Will Join the Xbox Game Pass in December

Although you may not be able to pick up a brand new Xbox One X at a discount this holiday season, Microsoft has recently announced their Black Friday deals, which includes one month access to their Xbox Game Pass for all of $1 until November 27th. And if you’re looking to take advantage of this, Microsoft just added another incentive as they have revealed that the Xbox Game Pass will grow by 7 more titles in December!

Whether you’re thinking about picking up an Xbox Game Pass subscription on the cheap this Black Friday, or you’ve played through the 100+ titles Microsoft has to offer, fret not. Starting December 1st, 7 more games will available to play, including Gears of War 4. You can find the full list of titles being added to the Xbox Game Pass below:

Gears of War 4

Mass Effect

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Mega Man 10

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Casey Powell Lacrosse 16

Although the current price of a 1 month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass will put you back $1 during the Black Friday Sale in the Xbox Store, the regular cost is $9.99 USD. If you haven’t heard much about the subscription it is a service that offers more than 100 titles, a list that is constantly growing, to download and play for free. These games are available on the Xbox One, and features a mix of new and old games alike, some of which are Xbox 360 backwards compatible. Although you do not get to keep the titles when your subscription runs out, as long as you pay the monthly fee, you can play it like you own it. It’s kind of like the Netflix for Xbox games and can be compared to EA Access and Sony’s streaming service: PS Now.

