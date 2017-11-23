There’s No Excuse Not to Try the Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus “Free Trial,” Available Now

Get a Taste of the First Level in Wolfenstein 2 on Xbox One, PS4, and Steam

Bethesda has announced that a “free trial” for their latest Nazi-killin’ shooter, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The free trial can be downloaded from the Xbox Games Store, the PlayStation Store, and on Steam. It will let players try their hand at the game’s first level, which FYI, is one of the best opening sections in video games this year. If you’ve been on the fence, this is a great way to see if Wolfenstein 2 is for you. Bethesda has also stated that your progress from the free trial will transfer to the full proper game if you choose to buy it.

On that note, this happens to be the perfect time to buy Wolfenstein 2 thanks to a mess of Black Friday deals popping up. The game is discounted on all three platforms by 50%. Sales can also be found for its Deluxe Editions. On a side note, the first game — Wolfenstein: The New Order, released in 2014 — is also on sale for as low as $10. If for whatever reason you have yet to play the original, we’d recommend picking that up too and playing it as soon as possible. The New Colossus, as you may expect, is a direct sequel to the game and continues the story.

You can read our review for Wolfenstein 2 here. Below is a snippet from our reviewer:

“It’s hard to believe that both The New Order and The Old Blood have been topped, but MachineGames has done it again with The New Colossus. While paying full price for a AAA game these days isn’t justifiable to plenty of people, this bloody shooter and likely whatever DLC comes out for it warrants every penny. If you’ve enjoyed the recent revival of single-player shooters, then Wolfenstein II should be next on your list. Mercilessly mowing down Nazis has never felt so satisfying.”

Tell us if you’re planning on giving the free trial a spin in the comments below.