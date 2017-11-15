First Episode in This War of Mine Stories Series Out Now

Father’s Promise Is The First In A Series Of Heavy War Stories

The first episode in the This War of Mine Stories DLC series, Father’s Promise, is out now! Players who are familiar with the game will be pleased to know this upcoming set of releases will have an even stronger narrative focus than the base game.

Father’s Promise is based on an audio drama from Łukasz Orbitowski, an award-winning Polish author. The story follows a man named Adam and his quest to save his daughter from war’s immeasurable horrors. The original game was already thick with hope and raw misery, so this story-focused expansion should be doubly intense.

You can either grab the full Stories pass for $4.99 or just pick up Father’s Promise for $1.99. Either way, it’s a proper dose of powerful storytelling for less than a stop at a convenience store. You can check out the trailer for Father’s Promise embedded below. Enjoy…? The first chapter in the Stories series is out now on Steam.

SOURCE: Press Release