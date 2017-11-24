Share This

 

The Flame in the Flood Is Now Free for Twitch Prime Users

The Flame in the Flood Will Be Free from November 23 – 29

If you’re signed up to Amazon Prime, you might want to log-in to your Twitch Prime account as they just announced that roguelike survival title, The Flame in the Flood, will now be free to grab. The generous offer runs from now to November 29th as members can claim the offer for a PC version of the title. First off, you’ll need the Twitch desktop app installed before jumping over the game’s Twitch page to download it. You’ll also need to link up your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account if you haven’t yet. It’s really quick to do, and you even get a free sub each month to give to your favorite streamer.

The Flame in the Flood

Despite some intense micro-management needed from the player, we said The Flame in the Flood was “a unique isometric survival game that has an incredibly consistent design philosophy …” And of course, the game is really gorgeous too as its launch trailer below will quickly prove this point.

You can grab the game now for free on PC, or on PS4, Xbox One, or Switch too.

Source: PC Gamer

Related Posts


Square Enix Teases “Surprising” Update for Final Fantasy XV in December

To The Moon’s 2nd Episode, Finding Paradise, Drops Next Month

Play Wolfenstein II’s Entire First Level for Free Now

New Info on Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Arcade Mode

Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Venom Tag into Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite on Dec. 5
Next
There Are Massive Discounts for PS4 Games This Black Friday Now Available on Amazon
Previous
User Invention Gains Star Wars Battlefront II Credits Without Playing the Game