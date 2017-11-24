The Flame in the Flood Is Now Free for Twitch Prime Users

The Flame in the Flood Will Be Free from November 23 – 29

If you’re signed up to Amazon Prime, you might want to log-in to your Twitch Prime account as they just announced that roguelike survival title, The Flame in the Flood, will now be free to grab. The generous offer runs from now to November 29th as members can claim the offer for a PC version of the title. First off, you’ll need the Twitch desktop app installed before jumping over the game’s Twitch page to download it. You’ll also need to link up your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account if you haven’t yet. It’s really quick to do, and you even get a free sub each month to give to your favorite streamer.





Despite some intense micro-management needed from the player, we said The Flame in the Flood was “a unique isometric survival game that has an incredibly consistent design philosophy …” And of course, the game is really gorgeous too as its launch trailer below will quickly prove this point.

You can grab the game now for free on PC, or on PS4, Xbox One, or Switch too.

Source: PC Gamer