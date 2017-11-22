Super Mario Odyssey Players Are Breaking the Jump-Rope Challenge With This Glitch

Top Ten Leaderboard Players Have High Scores of 99,999 in Super Mario Odyssey

Players have discovered a glitch in Super Mario Odyssey that breaks the jump-rope challenge in the Metro Kingdom and its leaderboard system.

The jump-rope mini-game in the game’s sixth world is both fun and frustrating. It involves precise timing and quick jumps in order to unlock two power moons. There is also a leaderboard system that keeps track of the highest scores. With this newly-discovered glitch, the top ten players now have a superhuman score of 99,999. So how do you pull of this glitch? According to a report on Kotaku, it doesn’t seem very difficult.

Players are dubbing it the “talkatoo glitch,” because it involves throwing Cappy and talking to the nearby hint bird at the same time. This will lock the camera and leave Mario suspended in mid-air. If done right, the rope will travel over and under Mario, racking up your high score without hitting the jump button.

We haven’t tried replicating it but there is a video that shows how it’s done which you can view above. To activate the glitch, you’ll need to jump and throw Cappy at the bird then talk to it just before Mario’s hat hits it. By moving the camera quickly off the bird and then back at it, the camera will be frozen. After that, you can walk over to the jump-rope challenge, do a ground pound, and then look at the bird. Mario will now be floating in the air. Even with this method, racking up a 99,999 score will take some time so why not grab dinner and do some laundry while you wait?

This is a fun little glitch if you can pull it off but we’re pretty sure Nintendo will release a patch shortly to fix it. The jump-rope challenge, in all honesty, isn’t that impossible to beat. In our original playthrough, we were able to get a score of 155 after a few tries and collect the power moons after about fifteen minutes. According to Heather Alexandra from Kotaku, it took her the same amount of time to replicate the glitch and then proceeded to leave her Switch alone for hours.

Tell us what you think about the Super Mario Odyssey talkatoo glitch in the comments below.

