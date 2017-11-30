It’s Official, the Super Mario Cereal Hits Store Shelves on December 11

They Could Have Been Called “Super Mari-Ohs”

Up until today, we only had images of the new Super Mario Cereal due to hit North American Shelves. Fortunately, Kelloggs has finally confirmed production of a cereal resulting from their collaboration with Nintendo. As revealed in our previous coverage, it will be oats with fruity marshmallows. And in true Nintendo fashion, the box will function as an amiibo.

As with all things Nintendo, there won’t be enough of this product to satisfy the masses. This is a limited-time cereal that will be made available on December 11th. If you own Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch, you can use the box to earn in-game bonuses in the form of coins or a heart. While Kelloggs hasn’t specified which retailers will carry this box of plumber goodness, Nintendo did have this to say:

“This powered-up partnership with Kellogg’s is another exciting way for us to expand the Nintendo brand in unique and creative ways,” said Tom Prata, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. “We are always looking for new opportunities to bring smiles to people of all ages, and this is a fun way to kick off the day.”

Nintendo goods have a tendency to sell well. Therefore, it’s likely many food retailers will be singing the company’s praises once the cereal goes flying off store shelves; much like how GameStop and BestBuy sang Nintendo’s praises when the Switch sold well. Maybe.

“We are thrilled to pack so much fun into one box of cereal,” said Brad Schwan, Senior Director of Morning Foods Marketing. “The package adds value and excitement for fans, with marshmallow shapes in the cereal inspired by Super Mario power-ups to tie the theme together.”

Will you be scouting for Super Mario Cereal on December 11th? Comment down below.

SOURCE