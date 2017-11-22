The Steam Autumn Sale Is Now Live with up to 80% off Great Games

Time to Fill That Hard Drive

With all these Black Friday sales going on, we need something for PC gamers. Naturally, Steam’s got you covered, with thousands of games now on sale in the traditional Steam Autumn sale.

There are discounts as high as 87%, which means low-low prices on many digital goods. While most are for PC, some titles are available for Mac and Linux. So, you’ll want to keep an eye out. Highlighted discounts include:

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 50% off

Elite Dangerous 55% off

For Honor 60% off

Raiden V: Director’s Cut 40% off

Total War: Warhammer 66% off

Dark Souls III 60% off

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 35% off

Black Desert Online 50% off

Fallout Franchise 50-75% off

Middle-earth: Shadow of War 40% off

South Park: The Fractured But Whole 25% off

WWE 2K18 40% off

Grand Theft Auto V 50% off

Fallout 4 50% off

The Evil Within 2 50% off

Doom 50% off

Witcher III: Wild Hunt GoTY Edition 60% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 50% off

Considering the huge library of games, it should be near impossible not to find something you like. Just keep in mind that servers may be packed as a result of the huge discounts. Simply follow this link and it will take you directly to the Steam Autumn Sale page.

Happy shopping.

