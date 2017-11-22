Share This

 

The Steam Autumn Sale Is Now Live with up to 80% off Great Games

Time to Fill That Hard Drive

With all these Black Friday sales going on, we need something for PC gamers. Naturally, Steam’s got you covered, with thousands of games now on sale in the traditional Steam Autumn sale.

There are discounts as high as 87%, which means low-low prices on many digital goods. While most are for PC, some titles are available for Mac and Linux. So, you’ll want to keep an eye out. Highlighted discounts include:

  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 50% off
  • Elite Dangerous 55% off
  • For Honor 60% off
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut 40% off
  • Total War: Warhammer 66% off
  • Dark Souls III 60% off
  • Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 35% off
  • Black Desert Online 50% off
  • Fallout Franchise 50-75% off
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War 40% off
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole 25% off
  • WWE 2K18 40% off
  • Grand Theft Auto V 50% off
  • Fallout 4 50% off
  • The Evil Within 2 50% off
  • Doom 50% off
  • Witcher III: Wild Hunt GoTY Edition 60% off
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 50% off

Considering the huge library of games, it should be near impossible not to find something you like. Just keep in mind that servers may be packed as a result of the huge discounts. Simply follow this link and it will take you directly to the Steam Autumn Sale page.

Happy shopping.

