StarCraft II Is Now Free to Play, so Get That Download Going, Marine

It’s a good time to be a Blizzard fan because some new freebies are coming our way. Announced at Blizzcon, the riveting RTS experience that is StarCraft II is now free-to-play. Jump into the battle lines as a marine in the Wings of Liberty campaign. But, there’s more.

On top of the campaign, players will gain access to StarCraft II multiplayer and fun custom features.

As we announced at BlizzCon, StarCraft II is free-to-play starting today! Players around the world now have access to the best of what the ultimate real-time strategy game has to offer, including:

The full, award-winning Wings of Liberty single-player campaign

Immediate access to all multiplayer units in Unranked Multiplayer and Custom game modes

Free access to the Ranked Multiplayer ladder by completing 10 “First Wins of the Day” in Unranked Multiplayer or Versus AI modes

All Co-op Commanders free up to level 5, including the brand new Terran commander combo Mira Han and Matt Horner , who also debut today

Between November 8 and December 8, players who already have Wings of Liberty (as of October 31, 2017) can get a free digital copy of Heart of the Swarm

Additionally, the company has released a new character for Heroes of the Storm in the form of Alexstrasza, as well as a new commentary for the latest Overwatch animated short, “Honor and Glory.” Lastly, they wanted to let you know that Overwatch character Moira is now available on the PTR. Test her before she finally arrives on an undisclosed date.

To visit the official site and get the StarCraft II download going, simply click here. Have fun.

