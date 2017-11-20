Star Wars Battlefront II Has a Strong Debut on the UK Charts, but Fails to Take the Top Spot from Call of Duty: WWII

Star Wars Battlefront II Debuts Behind Call of Duty: WWII on the UK Charts

Despite the controversy surrounding its microtransactions, Star Wars Battlefront II has still managed to make a strong debut in the UK according to the latest sales data. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to kick the reigning champion, Call of Duty: WWII, out of the top spot.

Last week, Star Wars Battlefront II launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, amid controversy over microtransactions in the game. Although EA has removed these microtransactions for the time being in response to the extremely low user scores, the damage was already done. Unfortunately that means that in spite of expectations that Star Wars Battlefront II would sell well, physical sales just weren’t enough to bump Call of Duty: WWII out of its top spot which its held for the third week in a row.

As if this wasn’t disappointing enough for Star Wars fans and EA alike, first week physical sales are down by more than 50% when compared to last year’s Battlefield 1 and down 61% from 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront! PlayStation 4 players accounted for 55% of physical sales, while those on the Xbox One made up 44%, and PC players, the remaining 1%. Although digital sales should make up a significant portion of sales, it is likely there is some drop off from last year as well.

You can check out the top ten best-selling games for the past week as reported by Chart-Track below. Just a reminder that this is based on physical sales alone.

1) Call of Duty: WWII

2) Star Wars Battlefront II

3) FIFA 18

4) Pokemon Ultra Sun

5) Pokemon Ultra Moon

6) Assassin’s Creed Origins

7) The Sims 4

8) LA Noire Remastered

9) Super Mario Odyssey

10) Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

What do you think about the latest UK sales chart? Are you surprised to see Battlefront II debut in second? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE