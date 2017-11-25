Share This

 

Star Citizen is Making You Quickly Forget About No Man’s Sky With New Video

Star Citizen: ATV Anniversary Special – Anvil Aerospace & Hawk Reveal

From the mind of Chris Roberts, acclaimed creator of Wing Commander and Freelancer, comes Star Citizen. The 100% crowd funded game aims to create a living, breathing science fiction universe with unparalleled immersion and everyone is invited to follow every step of development. More than a space combat sim, more than a first-person shooter and more than an MMO: Star Citizen is the First Person Universe that will allow for unlimited gameplay. Recently, Cloud Imperium Games released a new video of its upcoming space simulator Star Citizen.

Star Citizen

This new extensive video is dedicated to a brand new ship, the Anvil Aerospace Hawk. The Hawk is the perfect ship for bounty hunters, so the video also gives some attention to that activity that will be implemented among players in game, with mechanics like taking criminals alive and bringing them in to be imprisoned, alongside the ability for the criminals themselves to serve their time in some way, or to attempt a jailbreak.

On top of the hawk, we get updates on more Anvil ships, including the Terrapin, the Carrack, and the Hurricane. As usual for new ships, the Anvil Hawk is currently on sale, starting at $80. Sure that seems pricey BUT keep in mind that ship purchases are simply for the purpose of supporting development, and are completely optional. All ships will be available for in-game credits once the game launches.

On top of this, the release to all backers of alpha 3.0 is now one step closer, with multiple waves of users having been invited to test it on the public testing universe.

It remains truly is amazing to see how far the game has come along. It looks absolutely stunning and is turning into the game No Man’s Sky should have been.

What do you think about the game so far? Is this on your radar? Tell us in the comments below.

  • Thylbanus

    Gee. You don’t say.

    “No Man’s Sky” was trying to be Star Citizen, so it makes sense that Star Citizen is being the game that it was intended to be.

  • Tufao

    Nice piece of propaganda. This project is more like a sort of reality show where it needs a never ending development to be sustained, kept alive for as long as possible to milk fools. If you paid hoping they will complete the things they say that are going to make, you are incredibly fool. NMS is a lot superior than this 6y-165m dollars show, which is sad, for SC, because NMS never intended to be. Even space games of the 90’s are. Even the obes made by Roberts when he was under control, from that decade, are superior.
    Its unfair to this project to be compared with actual games. You shpuld compare it with other reality shows instead and how they fight to keep some audience.
    Meanwhile, game industry is fine thanks, not needing amy savior, specially con artists like the man behind this one.

    • Yo Homie

      Lol, you’re the piece of propaganda. Did you only read the title, and then feel the urge to comment with your obscenity? You compare SC to NMS to gloat about NMS, then the very next sentence you say they shouldn’t be compared. And then you go on to compare SC to something completely unrelated. Your comment is bad and you bring shame to the Tufao family.

