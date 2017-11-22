Sharpen Your Skills Update Coming to Dauntless Closed Beta Next Month

It’s A Great Excuse To Talk About Dauntless More

There’s a tiny bit of Dauntless news, in the form of a brand new weapon being added to the closed beta. The Sharpen Your Skills update is bringing the War Pike when it hits the beta next month, which is apparently a ranged weapon?

For those of you who know nothing about this game (it’s most of you, admit it), what we’re looking at is more or less a really pretty Monster Hunter clone. Unfortunately, graphics alone aren’t a great selling point for something so laser-focused on combat mechanics, which makes all this closed beta business a real shame. I know I’m deeply curious about how this pretty-ass game actually plays, especially a ranged(?) weapon like the War Pike.

The weapon in question fires off aether projectiles once the player has accumulated enough power in their special meter. Before that, it’s just a fast-moving spear with versatile attacks and piercing strikes. Dauntless is set for release in 2018 as a free-to-play title. Here’s hoping the money you spend in-game is on doofy things like cosmetics, or worst, stamina. Lord knows we don’t need another pay-to-win debacle on our hands.

SOURCE: Press Release