Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gives Back to Fans With Upcoming Free Content

Who Doesn’t Love Free Stuff?

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will add new content between now and the end of the year through free updates, Warner Bros. has announced today.

Some of the new DLC includes an Endless Siege mode where players must defend their fortress from Sauron’s evil forces. Other updates include an enhanced photo mode and a new harder difficulty. The breakdown is below:

Endless Siege – Defend your fortresses against Sauron’s forces as the Dark Lord tries to reclaim Mordor in the Endless Siege. (Available 21 st Nov)

Rebellion – Crush the rebel Ologs and Uruks in your forces as they seek to undermine the Bright Lord. (Available 21 st Nov)

Enhanced Photo Mode – Capture every battle and siege and apply new filters, frames and textures with the Enhanced Photo Mode update. (Available 21 st Nov)

Online Fight Pits – Challenge another player’s Orc follower, Overlord vs. Overlord, to a fight to the death in the arena to earn powerful rewards and upgrades. (Available 5 th Dec)

Brutal Difficulty – A new higher difficulty level even more challenging than Nemesis with no last chances. (Available 12 th Dec)

This is all separate from the Shadow of War Expansion Pass which contains new nemesis and story content such as the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion, Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion, Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion, and the Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion.

While Middle-earth: Shadow of War has recently been under fire for its implementation of loot crates, it was received positively by most critics.

Here’s what we said about it in our original launch review:

“Shadow of War improves upon its predecessor in nearly every conceivable way. The story is more engaging and full of fascinating characters, the Nemesis System has been fleshed out to feel deeper and less formulaic, and all the additions to combat and progression are more than welcome. It may not be canon, but this is without a doubt the best game to take place in Tolkien’s expansive universe.”

Let us know what you think about the new DLC in our comment section below.

SOURCE: Press Release