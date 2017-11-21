Shadow of War: Slaughter Tribe DLC Arrives Today with Free Content Update

The First of Four Expansions Arrives for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Monolith Studios is bringing a new faction to Mordor, and Warner Bros. has revealed the details of their Middle-Earth: Shadow of War DLC. The new faction entering the war between Orcs is the Slaughter Tribe. Along with their arrival comes new missions, challenges, fortress themes, and a new batch of characters to change up the Nemesis system.

The new expansion comes with all of the above in conjunction with new Legendary gear. Obviously, you want the gear, but do you want these demented orcs at your back? Content is outlined as follows:

– New missions allowing players to face down Captains from the Slaughter tribe, with each showdown bringing unique challenges to complete. Tribal War Bands – Aid your ally and defeat your nemesis when facing off in the new Tribal War Bands quests as Captains from the Slaughter tribe bring their own forces to clash in battle.

Additionally, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War owners get treated to free content updates. In summary, you’ll find yourself defending more fortresses and weeding out the traitors in your ranks. The best part is you can take amazing photos while doing so.

– Crush the rebel Ologs and Uruks in your forces as they seek to undermine the Bright Lord. Enhanced Photo Mode – Capture every battle and siege and apply new filters, frames and textures with the Enhanced Photo Mode update.

The Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion is available now, while the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion arrives on December 12. On February 2018, The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion arrive. Then, sometime in 2018, we get our last DLC in the form of The Desolation of Mordor. All content is available via the Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition ($99.99) and Expansion Pass ($39.99). Stay tuned as new content details emerge.

SOURCE: Press Release