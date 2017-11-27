Share This

 

SEGA Gets In on the Joke With Free ‘Sanic’ DLC for Sonic Forces

Live and Breathe the “Sanic” Meme in Sonic Forces

A new piece of Sonic Forces DLC has just been released and it’s based on the popularized and silly “Sanic” meme, SEGA has announced. It is available today as a free download.

For anyone feeling a little lost, the “Sanic Hegehog” meme originated sometime in 2010 showing a distorted and crudely drawn version of Sonic in MS Paint. “Get ready to go fst” is what SEGA wrote in a tweet announcing the DLC, paying homage to the saying that is sometimes accompanied by the ugly rendering all those years ago. SEGA also assures that the DLC is real and not a badly-timed April Fools joke.

The DLC is an in-game T-shirt that can be equipped with your avatar, a customized character you create that joins Sonic’s freedom fighters organization in the game.

While COGconnected did not have the opportunity to review Sonic Forces, critics from various outlets reviewed it as being a mediocre Sonic game earning many average scores. Over on Metacritic, the PS4 version has a score of 58 with 36 reviews. It’s also the second Sonic game released in 2017 following Sonic Mania. We ended up reviewing Sonic Mania when it was released in August and found it to be “Sonic the Hedgehog at its purest.” You can read the full review here.

Sonic Forces is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

