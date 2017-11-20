SEGA Announces Valkyria Chronicles 4, Debuts New Trailer

Valkyria Chronicles 4 to Launch in 2018

Valkyria Chronicles fans can rejoice because SEGA has revealed the fourth entry in the popular strategy RPG series. It has a 2018 release date and it will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and the Switch.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 was announced in a lengthy reveal trailer that opens with the development team talking about the design process like researching paintings for the visuals and opting for a more immersive experience. The last half of the trailer teases gameplay which looks to be returning to its tactical strategy roots from the first game released in 2008.

Just like its predecessors, Valkyria Chronicles 4 is set in an alternate version of the 1930’s during the “Second European War.” Players will take control of a group of soldiers defending against the Imperial army in battles that blends turn-based strategy and third-person gunplay.

“Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place in the same timeframe as the original Valkyria Chronicles, but focuses on a whole new cast of main characters,” said Sega in a press release. “Players will take command of the eager, young Commander Claude Wallace, engineer/heavy weapons extraordinaire Riley Miller, hotheaded Darcsen Raz, ice-cold ace sniper Kai Schulen, and more. Together, they will experience the painful realities of war—but will the bonds of Squad E’s friendships survive the frozen battlefield?”

This will be the first time the series has appeared on a Nintendo console. SEGA will release Valkyria Chronicles 4 in North America and Europe simultaneously in 2018.

SOURCE: Press Release